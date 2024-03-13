Jadon Sancho sends Borussia Dortmund to Champions League quarter-final with early strike vs. PSV Eindhoven



Jadon Sancho’s early strike vs. PSV Eindhoven gave Borussia Dortmund control of their Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven and sent them through to the quarter-final of the competition.

Heading into the clash, the score was level at 1-1 after the first leg.

Dortmund however had the advantage as they were playing the return fixture in front of their incredible home support.

Just three minutes into proceedings at Signal Iduna Park, Sancho found the back of the net to set his loan side on their way.

The Manchester United man received a pass from Julian Brandt just outside the box. He took a touch to set himself up, opened up his body and squeezed the ball through the defender’s legs into the back of the net.

It was a fantastic goal from Sancho, who has now scored in consecutive matches for the first time in over two years.

Both sides continued to look for a goal and PSV came very close towards the end but striker Luuk de Jong wasted his golden opportunity to restore parity and force the game to go into extra time.

PSV’s biggest nightmare was realised when just seconds after De Jong’s miss, a mistake by a defender set Marco Reus through on goal.

The German forward made no mistake in the one-versus-one encounter against the goalkeeper as he sealed Dortmund’s victory and knocked the Eredivisie giants out of the tournament.

Sancho played for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Reus.

During the time he was on the pitch, the United loanee registered 50 touches of the ball. He successfully delivered 20 of the 26 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 77%.

The 23-year-old made two key passes. He found his target with one of his two crossing attempts.

Sancho embarked on five dribbles and completed just two of these. The forward delved into 13 ground duels. He came out on top on five occasions.

The England international won three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Sancho certainly seems to be turning a corner after he admitted himself that he hasn’t been good enough for Dortmund. No doubt he will be looking to make an impact again when the Bundesliga giants take on Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

