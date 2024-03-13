Joe Hugill endures a miserable night as Burton Albion lose again

Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill suffered a disappointing night on the south coast of England.

The Youth Cup winner has endured a difficult loan spell at Burton Albion but has started the last two matches and grabbed an assist at the weekend.

Unfortunately Burton have been in terrible form and despite a brave effort came out 2-1 losers at Fratton Park against Portsmouth yesterday.

It was a tough assignment as Pompey sit top of the table while Hugill’s side languish in 19th place, just five points above the relegation zone in League One.

As their league positions suggest, the leaders were the better side, enjoying 70% of the ball and having 13 shots to eight in their favour.

In truth, Hugill was unable to get involved in the game at all and was subbed off after 69 minutes. It has been a tough learning curve for the striker but then again, it is always hard to come into a struggling team and make an impact as a youngster.

Sofascore gave the player a disappointing 6.7 rating as he toiled but to little reward.

The extent of the former Sunderland’s forward’s inability to influence the game could be seen in his statistics for the match.

He could not get a shot on or off target. His only attempt in anger was blocked by the resolute Portsmouth defence.

Strikers feed off goals and after making the perfect start with a successful strikeon his debut off the bench, the player has not found the back of the net in the previous eight games, despite providing two assists.

To say the striker is desperate for a goal is an understatement.

The Durham-born forward was hardly involved in the match, with only 16 touches to his name and a poor passing accuracy of 55% with six of his 11 passes finding their intended target.

He did however have one key pass in the game which unfortunately did not end up as a goal for his side.

The giant striker was also poor in the air, only winning three out of his seven aerial duels and none of his ground battles.

To compound a miserable evening, he also lost the ball six times on a night where his side could barely keep a foothold in the match.

Hugill will be praying that the poor performance does not result in him losing his place in the starting line up as the Albion travel to Exeter City on Saturday, looking for their first win in five.