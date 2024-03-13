Kobbie Mainoo set to miss out on senior England call-up but Gareth Southgate has other plans for him



Manchester United midfielder is expected to miss out on a senior England call-up for this month’s games against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley.

There have been calls for Mainoo to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up courtesy of his excellent performances for United this term.

It’s proving to be a breakthrough campaign for Mainoo, who overcame an ankle injury suffered during pre-season to establish himself as a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag.

The homegrown star has impressed with his calm and composed displays, which have often made him stand head and shoulders above his more senior and experienced teammates.

Ian Wright and Gary Lineker previously suggested that Mainoo should be named in the England squad.

Ten Hag also weighed in on the matter and advised Mainoo to continue working hard and proving himself so that he can give Southgate a choice to make.

Amidst all this, Ghana are aiming to convince Mainoo to represent them instead of the Three Lions. The 18-year-old is eligible to line up for the African nation through his parents and the Ghanaian FA confirmed interest in trying to persuade him to switch allegiance.

According to Sky Sports, it’s “unlikely” that the United midfielder will be called up by Southgate this week.

However, there are plans in place for the youngster to be “fast-tracked” into the senior squad before long and he stands to be included in the Under-21 squad for the first time instead as part of that process.

So far in his very promising career, Mainoo has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

If Mainoo keeps up his excellent performances and continues to demonstrate his development and improvement with each passing game, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in the running for a spot in the England team ahead of the Euros.

The Carrington academy graduate and his teammates return to action on Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

