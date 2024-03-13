Man United respond after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Old Trafford task force is branded “institutionally racist”



Manchester United have responded after the club’s new Old Trafford task force was branded as “institutionally racist” by a charity organisation.

Last week, United confirmed that a joint task force had been created to oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

It’s believed that the ambitious regeneration programme spearheaded by new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will also entail the development of a world-class football stadium at the heart of the project.

The task force will be chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe, former Chair of the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympics.

Other members include United legend Gary Neville, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and Sara Todd, Chief Executive of Trafford Council.

Neville recently gave more information about the task force’s remit and what options regarding Old Trafford are currently under consideration.

A charity has taken issue with the task force’s composition of “only white people” and warned that it risks being “institutionally racist”.

Anti-racism charity the Anthony Walker Foundation through its chief executive called out United and urged for diversity and inclusion such that all communities are equally represented.

The chief executive Kaushik Mistry wrote on X (formerly Twitter), that the charity was “disappointed but ultimately not surprised” that the task force “has only white people appointed to it.”

He explained that this means it was “structurally and institutionally racist from its implementation”

“Our diverse communities are filled with great talent, leaders and experts whose lived experiences vastly differ from those appointed to the board.”

“We deserve to be at the head table.”

He pinpointed the Old Trafford task force’s set-up as an example of the “same old systematic problem”.

Mistry also told BBC that his charity wants to raise the matter early enough to ensure it’s adequately addressed. He opined that Manchester is a diverse area and it “made no sense” for the group to not have non-white representatives.

United responded by saying that the task force membership has yet to be completed and there will be more additions in the coming weeks and months.

The Red Devils relayed that the size of the panel will ultimately be expanded to ensure all the different voices are heard.

A United spokesperson stated, “Of course we want to reflect all communities around the stadium – this is a community project. It wouldn’t make any sense to not to reflect the diversity of the area.”

The spokesperson noted that “further appointments” would be made to form a complete group which has individuals with a “variety of experiences, skills and backgrounds”.

The person speaking on behalf of United also mentioned, “This is a complex and ambitious project that stretches beyond the stadium – with the aim of delivering social and economic benefits for our diverse local community and the wider region.”

“We want to hear from the full range of voices and perspectives as we build a shared plan to deliver those objectives.”

