Man United staff in panic mode as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets major decision in motion



Nerves are reportedly spreading among Manchester United’s staff members after new club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe appointed corporate restructuring firm Interpath Advisory to undertake a ruthless cost-cutting exercise that could result in hundreds of employees losing their jobs.

In December, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ratcliffe had determined that United are significantly overstaffed in comparison to their Premier League rivals.

It was relayed that the INEOS billionaire was planning on recommending widespread job cuts and efficiency savings as soon as his partial investment into the club was made official.

United announced that Ratcliffe had completed his 27.7% partial investment last month.

The Red Devils are understood to have 1100 people on their payroll. In comparison, Liverpool have 900, Tottenham 750, Manchester City 720 and Arsenal 700.

Ratcliffe is believed to be of the opinion that some departments at Old Trafford could do with major restructuring.

The Daily Mail have provided an update and indicated that this restructuring exercise has finally kicked off even as United aim to ensure they’re compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

“The review by Interpath, who are an offshoot of accountancy KPMG, began earlier this month with the consultants working with the club to analyse all areas of United’s business in an attempt to maximise the resources made available for football.”

“Mail Sport has learned that the Interpath Review will take place in two parts, with their first task being to analyse United’s business costs such as travel bills and contracts with external companies. ”

“The second phase later this year will be a review of United’s employee costs, which is expected to lead to significant job cuts.”

The newspaper adds, “While United do not have a fixed target for savings the review is expected to lead to a reduction of the club’s staffing levels of between 20 and 25 per cent, which in practical terms means hundreds of jobs.”

Ratcliffe’s other business operations are notoriously lean and a section of United staff members have agreed that the fat accumulated under the Glazers needs to be trimmed.

The Mail states that “nervous” employees who fear for their jobs have been reassured the money saved will be spent on bolstering Erik ten Hag’s squad.

