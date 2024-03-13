Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy expresses desire to return to management

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has expressed his desire to return to management in the near future.

The South African was a shock appointment to Erik ten Hag’s coaching team in 2022 but by all accounts, he made a strong impression in his first season at Carrington.

The former Porto striker was lauded by his boss Erik ten Hag for the influence he had on the team from an attacking perspective.

The Dutchman praised McCarthy’s role in helping the team score more goals and also claimed “he also has to work on the togetherness, and he is doing a great job on that”.

Moreover, Marcus Rashford had kind words for the former striker and also waxed lyrically on his ability to form a positive relationship with the squad.

Speaking this time last year, the English forward stated, “Yes, his relationship with me is very good. We speak a lot, we are always analysing games and showing me ways to improve.”

However, things have turned decisively sourer for the coach this year. The goals have dried up this season as the Old Trafford team have only found the net 39 times in 28 matches.

The lowest tally in Premier league history for the Red Devils is the 49 goals scored in Louis van Gaal’s last season in charge, so they still need a goal a game to even equal that pathetic total.

Consequently, Ten Hag’s position as manager is under severe threat, along with his coaching appointments.

As a result, McCarthy’s future is incredibly uncertain due to the massive changes likely to occur this summer with INOES looking to stamp their own authority on the football club.

Speaking to YOU magazine (via The Manchester Evening News), the former South Africa international claimed, “With the knowledge I’ve gained and everything I’ve contributed to the team – I want to take that and then eventually become a manager.

“Because once you’ve sat in the hot seat at a club and you’ve experienced the adrenaline of decision-making and leading, you want to experience that again one day.”

It must be remembered that the 46-year-old has already had a taste of management when he was “given his first managerial job with Cape Town City in 2017 before being sacked two years later. McCarthy then spent another two years with AmaZulu before taking his current role in July 2022.”

United have already said goodbye to another member of their coaching team when Eric Ramsay departed his role as assistant coach to take over Minnesota United in Major League Soccer.