Manchester United and other English teams’ attempts to sign Italian wonderkid, Francesco Camarda, have suffered a major setback due to complications caused by post-Brexit rules.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 and this began a process that would be infamously dubbed “Brexit”.

One of the rules that affected British clubs was “Brexit prevents English clubs from signing foreign players until they are 18 and led to a points-based government body endorsement (GBE) system from 1 January 2021”.

In a rare moment of smart planning by United under the Glazers, this sparked the signings of Alejandro Garnacho, Willy Kambwala, Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez Carreras before the 2021 rules came into effect.

However, it has been reported that the Red Devils and other English teams could now see their efforts to sign Italian 16 year old Camarda scuppered due to the legislation.

HITC report that “sources have told HITC that Camarda has offers from a host of clubs to leave Milan, and that includes Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United – all of whom want him”.

However, HITC explain that “the Premier League clubs must wait for Camarda to turn 18” before snapping him up.

“This means that if Camarda accepted an offer from England, then he could not move until 2026”.

“That is a boost to Milan’s hopes, however, Camarda can move within the European Union – which is where his other suitors come in, namely Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are all keen on securing his services”.

The Peoples Person has already relayed that the 20 time English champions are one of numerous clubs keeping a watchful eye on the player, but AC Milan believe they have done enough to tie down their starlet for the foreseeable future.

United and other English team’s best hope for the player is probably him signing a short term deal at Milan and waiting a couple more years to try and prise the forward away from the Italian giants when he legally becomes an adult and the legal obstacle is removed.

Furthermore, he would stay out of the clutches of other European powerhouses, who could sign him right now.

The Italian Under 17 international has played two senior games for AC Milan despite only turning 16 at the weekend and appears to have a very bright future in the game.