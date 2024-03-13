Manchester United scouting Atalanta’s Ederson as Casemiro’s performances keep declining

The problem with buying players on the wrong side of their peak is rearing its ugly head this season for Manchester United.

The ex-Real Madrid duo of Raphael Varane and Casemiro has had a stop-start season in terms of performances with the Brazilian, in particular, falling off a cliff when compared to last season’s maverick displays.

An injury hasn’t helped his case but even when he has played, he has looked like a shadow of his former self as the signs of a decline are becoming increasingly evident.

As such, a new defensive midfielder has shot to near the top of the agenda for United in the upcoming summer window.

The Daily Mail reports that United have started scouting Atalanta’s Ederson with a view to potentially making a move for him in the summer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Serie A outfit and has shown a complete game.

His strong tackling and intercepting abilities help Atalanta win balls high up the pitch, from where he can execute progressive passes with deft ability.

Most encouragingly, he has added goals to his game, which will only serve to fuel comparisons with Casemiro.

In 27 league games this season, he has scored five and assisted one, with most of his goals coming due to a good understanding of space and arriving into the box.

United’s scouts recently saw him in action when Atalanta drew 2-2 against Juventus and Ederson had a positive game.

Against Juventus’ rampaging midfield player, Weston McKennie, Ederson acquitted himself fairly well as he was proactive in defending and secure in possession.

The player’s contract expires in 2026 and Atalanta haven’t been a club, traditionally, to stand in a player’s way if a suitable offer comes in.

His age profile, playing style, and potential price could make the perfect signing to build the bedrock of the team around for the next half-a-decade at least, potentially a decade.

What better way to replace Casemiro than the player who is set to replace him in the national team in the near future as well?