Manchester United set to reignite interest in Timo Werner



Putting the ball in the back of the net has been a major problem for Manchester United this season with Erik ten Hag’s side scoring the lowest number of goals among the top-12 teams in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are in danger of breaking their record of their lowest-scoring season in the league with the record currently standing at 49 goals scored during Louis van Gaal’s final season.

With Rasmus Hojlund’s injury, the club have struggled even more, losing twice and beating Everton after Alejandro Garnacho won two penalties.

The team have struggled to create in the absence of the Dane, who at the tender age of 21 is already top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions with no other player breaching double figures.

Rasmus needs help up front

Anthony Martial remains perennially injured and is set to leave in the summer while last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has looked like a shadow of his former self this term.

Ten Hag never wanted to overburden the former Atalanta starlet and hence has been asking for reinforcements up front since last summer but the club have once again failed to back a manager.

INEOS are expected to change all that and another forward is likely to be brought in to help Hojlund and alleviate some of the pressure from his young shoulders.

However, the recruitment needs to be smart so as to not interfere with the Denmark international’s growth with Fichajes claiming Timo Werner could be a potential solution.

The RB Leipzig star was linked with a loan move to Old Trafford during the winter transfer window only for top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur to win the race.

The German has two goals and as many assists in six starts across competitions since his move but Spurs are unlikely to keep hold of him in the long run and a return to Germany is most likely on the cards.

United could return for Werner

The former Champions League with Chelsea can play in different positions and is not expected to be a threat to Hojlund’s position and with Ten Hag’s fascination with high-transition football, he could be the perfect ploy if he is able to solve his profligacy issues.

“Timo Werner’s situation in England has become complicated due to the loss of prominence at Tottenham which means the possibility of the 26-year-old German forward returning to RB Leipzig is on the cards.

“According to information from Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United would be one of the clubs interested in Werner, thus joining clubs like Fulham and West Ham, who have already shown their interest in the forward.”

The Germany international is valued at €17 million as per Transfermarkt and it will be interesting to see the kind of profile United go for in the summer.