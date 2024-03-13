Manchester United shocked by steep asking price for Jean-Clair Todibo despite INEOS connection

Manchester United are expected to pay a premium asking price for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo despite INEOS owning the Ligue 1 side.

90Min reported that Nice are demanding a fee between €55 million and €60 million for Todibo, with INEOS showing no signs of stepping in to engineer a discount for United.

According to the publication, clubs linked with the player believe that he should be available for €40 million.

United’s interest in the French defender began even before Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS purchased a 27.7% stake in the club.

While fans were disappointed to learn that the club would not sign Todibo last summer, it appeared as if United would have another go during the January transfer window.

Although no transfer materialized, United’s interest in the centre-back has sustained, particularly with Raphael Varane potentially departing the club at the end of the season.

This, together with Lisandro Martinez’s injury and United’s reliance on an ageing Jonny Evans, has made it imperative for Erik ten Hag to rebuild the club’s defence.

It appears that the 24-year-old is edging closer to a departure from Nice.

Keeping an impressive 11 clean sheets in 21 Ligue 1 appearances with 57% duels won and 67% dribbling (Sofascore), Todibo has been instrumental in lifting Nice to sixth position in the league, putting them within touching distance of UEFA Champions League qualification.

Unfortunately, the club’s recent drop in form has shaken Todibo’s relationship with the club, particularly its disgruntled fanbase.

On Sunday, Todibo was involved in a bust-up with fans after Nice slumped to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Montpellier.

Following the full-time whistle, the centre-back berated fans after they chanted “If you’re not happy, leave the club.” He subsequently had to be pulled away and escorted to the locker room by teammates.

Some fans reportedly attempted to climb over a fence to confront Todibo on the pitch, showing that tensions have simmered to boiling point.

While Nice’s asking price for Todibo may be viewed as overinflated, United would do well to thoroughly consider a potential move before dismissing it in favour of other targets.

After all, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who is also on United’s radar, is expected to command an asking price of £75 million; a significantly higher asking price than that of Todibo.

Still, United will need to act fast if they hope to sign the French defender, especially as interest in him from other clubs such as Chelsea continues to rise.

Even if United fail to leverage their INEOS connections to get an affordable deal for Todibo, it’s worth considering a bid given the dire defensive situation at Old Trafford as well as the high relative cost of alternative transfer options.