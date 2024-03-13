Mason Mount’s transfer to Arsenal was “all but done” before Manchester United swooped in

Mason Mount has returned to Manchester United’s first-team training, having spent four months on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Since he is coming back from a lengthy absence, it’s unlikely Mount would be fit to face Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend. His energetic and dynamic style of play could’ve come in handy against Liverpool’s high-tempo football.

Considering Casemiro’s abysmal form and ageing legs, Mount’s return couldn’t come any sooner.

Having said that, the United faithful have so far only seen glimpses of Mount’s talents.

The midfielder, who played a key part in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021, generated plenty of hype after deciding to swap Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge in a stunning move that cost United £60 million last summer.

He was also surprisingly handed the club’s iconic number 7 shirt upon his arrival.

Underwhelmingly, since then he has only managed 12 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. He last featured for the side in their 1-0 win over Luton in November.

Regardless, it would be naïve to write Mount off just yet. Just a little over 12 months ago, he was one of the most sought-after midfielders, as clubs in the Premier League and Europe found out the Chelsea academy star was considering a summer exit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool and Arsenal both tried to lure the England international.

Jurgen Klopp ‘touched base’ with Mount in January of 2023. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta was so keen on his services as well as so confident of convincing the player that he was ‘reputedly’ telling confidants a ‘deal was all but done.’

Ultimately, the Chelsea midfielder decided to pick Ten Hag’s project and Arteta signed Kai Havertz. Having seen how he has utilized the German’s versatility and intensity out of possession, it makes sense he was keen on Mount, who excels at similar duties.

United fans will hope he can do similar things under Ten Hag following the international break in March.