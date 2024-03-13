Paris Saint-Germain set to launch massive bid for Marcus Rashford



Paris Saint-Germain are set to test Manchester United’s resolve with a stunning £75 million bid for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

David McDonnell (Daily Mirror) reveals the French club want to sign the 26-year-old winger to replace Kylian Mbappe, who will depart the Parc des Princes stadium at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Mbappe – who drifts between the left-wing and striker position in a similar manner to Rashford – is likely to finally join Real Madrid, after having come close to signing for Los Blancos on three occasions in the past decade.

The World Cup-winning forward is, following the departure of Lionel Messi to America, the best player in Europe, and it will constitute a significant blow to PSG’s owners, both on and off the pitch, for him to leave their project on a free.

As such, a high-profile forward in the mould of Mbappe, like Rashford, makes sense for the Ligue 1 champions to target; and the Englishman’s form would certainly give Old Trafford officials reason to consider his departure as well.

At the end of last season, it would have been ludicrous to discuss United selling Rashford. The 26-year-old was fresh from his best season in a red shirt, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists as he dazzled under Erik ten Hag. It would not be an exaggeration to say Rashford single-handedly carried United at times last year.

Yet it’s been a complete reversal in fortunes nearly ten months on.

Rashford has struggled enormously this season, often drifting between varying degrees of ineffective or apathetic. With just over a few months of the season left, his contribution tally – 7 goals and 6 assists – paints him in complete contrast to the productive superstar we saw last year.

There have been questions about Rashford’s commitment and work rate, as well as reports suggesting he is a source of discontent in the dressing room. A recent trip to Belfast – which saw the 26-year-old stay out drinking until the early hours on back-to-back nights, before flying back to Manchester on the morning of training, only to then call in sick – exemplified the situation between the academy graduate and his club at present.

With United braced for an extremely busy transfer window this summer, as the INEOS Sport team begin the first stage of their revolution at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ratification as co-owner, reports suggest that there are few players considered “untouchable“. Rashford is described as one who “would be allowed to leave” should a suitable offer arrive.

A £75 million bid, as McDonnell contends PSG are preparing to table, would represent a major financial boost to United’s spending powers this summer. The club are continuing to feel the restrictions of financial fair play (FFP) regulations and will be seeking to sell a number of senior stars in order to generate as much income as possible. Rashford’s academy status constitutes a treasure trove from this perspective and, as such, would enable United to spend far more than the £75 million his potential sale would bring in.

It’s for these reasons – a lack of form, continued behavioural issues, and United’s precarious FFP position – McDonnell contends “PSG are convinced they can take advantage of Rashford’s current predicament” at Old Trafford. However, he believes that while United “could be tempted by such an offer”, they value Rashford at “closer to £100 million.”

The reporter also revealed the Ligue 1 club had already made a “concerted effort” to sign Rashford in 2022, and were prepared to offer wages worth as much as £400,000 a week. This approach was rejected by the England international in favour of staying at Old Trafford, eventually agreeing to a new five-year deal the next summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether this rebuffed interest from PSG would be repeated this summer – by either Rashford or United – given how quickly things have soured between club and player since this renewal.

