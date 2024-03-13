Ryan Giggs working as Director of Football at Class of ’92-owned Salford City



The Glazers’ executive model at Manchester United has been widely criticised and Gary Neville has been among the most vocal critics.

One of his biggest bone of contention was about the owners not putting qualified people in charge of running football matters.

Allegations of “jobs for boys” were only strengthened when people like John Murtough became the Director of Football at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Well, recent developments at Salford City ensure that Neville’s criticism on that topic will be a bit like a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

The Athletic reports that Ryan Giggs, a member of the famed “Class of ’92” alongside Neville, has been working as the Director of Football at Salford City, the club they co-own along with Peter Lim.

Salford City announced Alex Bruce as their Assistant Coach last month and the statement announcing that decision also showed Giggs in his role.

The ex-United man’s appointment to the post was never officially revealed but it has now been confirmed that he has been working in that capacity throughout the season.

Giggs hadn’t been working in football since his acquittal from an assault charge brought upon him by his former partner.

The Welshman has been denying all the charges against him and his comeback into the game with Salford City is sure to make the headlines.

Of course, while Giggs does have previous non-playing experience- he was the manager of Wales as well as a stint as an Assistant Coach at United- he does not have any experience in this role.

Salford have regressed this season in League Two, sitting in 20th place having already sacked Neil Wood who they brought from United’s academy side.

Their form under new man Karl Robinson hasn’t been anything to write home about either as they have won just one of their last five.

It remains to be seen if Giggs is in that role as a genuine option in the long term or if it remains a short-term decision.

