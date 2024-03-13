Scott McTominay nominated for International Player of the Year award

Scott McTominay has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Association (SFWA) Men’s International Player of the Year award.

According to the BBC, the Manchester United midfielder has been nominated alongside Angus Gunn, John McGinn and Callum McGregor on a four player shortlist.

The award factors in all games since and including the Euro 2024 qualifiers in June 2023.

According to the SFWA’s website, “for logistical reasons we have decided to bring the voting for this award forward by a few weeks. The deadline for voting is close of play on Monday March 18 2024”.

“The winner will receive their prize at 2024 SFWA Player of the Year dinner on Sunday 19 May at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Glasgow”.

The 27 year old was the subject of much interest from West Ham last summer but United rejected the Hammers’ approach for him. Many believed that he would have no future at the club but to his credit, he has turned it around.

The United academy graduate has reinvented himself into something of a super sub, who has grabbed numerous late goals in this campaign, notably a match-winning brace against Brentford at the death and a late winner at Villa Park.

The Scottish international is also his side’s joint top goal scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes.

McTominay has found the back of the net eight times in total and he also scored a goal in the Champions League away to Galatasaray.

However, it is most probably his goals for his national side that have seen him nominated for the award.

The tall midfielder played a vital role in his side’s qualification for Euro 2024 where they finished second in their group behind Spain.

The United man was imperious in numerous qualifiers and scored seven goals for his national team. The highlight was a double against Spain when Scotland beat the southern European side 2-0 at Hampden Park on a famous night for Scottish football.

McTominay has made his way back into the starting line up at Old Trafford as of late, starting in his last three matches. Therefore he will be hoping that his run of games from the kick off will continue as the Red Devils take on Liverpool in a mouth-watering FA Cup quarter final on Sunday.