Video: Jadon Sancho scores stunning goal for Borussia Dortmund in crucial Champions League clash vs. PSV Eindhoven



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho scored for the second game in a row across all competitions as he found the back of the net against PSV Eindhoven.

Over the weekend, Sancho scored against Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga clash. It was his first goal since making his return to Borussia Dortmund.

His strike vs. Werder Bremen was a sensational solo effort that saw him beat the defender with a combination of skill and an injection of pace that saw him get around his man before converting from what seemed like a very tight angle.

Sancho’s goal vs. PSV, just three minutes into proceedings, was different but also a thing of beauty.

The Englishman took full advantage of some poor defending from the Eredivisie giants, who failed to clear their lines.

The ball fell to Julian Brandt and the Germany international found Sancho right outside the box.

Sancho set himself up well, opened up his body and fired an incredible shot through the defender’s legs to beat the goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old celebrated his successful effort with his teammates in front of the Signal Iduna Park home support.

Jadon Sancho squeezes a shot through the defender's legs to score the opener for Dortmund ⚽

It was Sancho’s first goal in front of the home fans in Dortmund since May 2021.

Club boss Edin Terzic was also delighted as he pumped his fists on the touchline.

Sancho’s goal not only gave Dortmund the lead in the second leg of their Champions League tie vs. PSV but also gave them a 2-1 lead on aggregate and a solid chance at advancing to the quarter-final.

It bodes well for United that Sancho appears to be embarking on a rich vein of form. This will only help to drive the Red Devils’ asking price higher in the event they seek to permanently offload the forward.

