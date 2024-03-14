Arsenal fan who headbutted Roy Keane set to claim he was defending himself from Man United legend



A 43-year-old Arsenal supporter accused of headbutting Roy Keane is set to claim that he was defending himself against the Manchester United legend, a court was told.

Scott Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault when he appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Law appeared in court to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The assault by beating charge is in relation to an incident that took place in September last year during United’s clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

United took the lead courtesy of a fantastic Marcus Rashford striker.

However, the Gunners rallied back and ran out 3-1 victors via goals from Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus.

Legendary United captain Roy Keane was working the match as a pundit.

After the final whistle, footage emerged on social media which showed Keane’s colleague and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards stepping in to cool tensions between the two.

Law is to face a two-day trial at the same court on May 29-30.

The accused’s lawyer – Shila Keshvari – revealed that his client will argue that he acted in ‘self-defence’ during his trial.

Keshvari also noted that she would be calling up to six defence witnesses to the incident during his trial in May. The Mail relays that this number could be reduced as the trial date draws closer.

Magistrates’ Chair Amanda Gibbon told Law, “You have pleaded not guilty to this charge.”

“We have been making arrangements for your trial.”

“Currently, it’s scheduled to take place for two days. It will be on May 29 and 30 in this courthouse.”

Law was released on unconditional bail.

