Barcelona fear fan backlash as they decide to move on from Mason Greenwood



With FFP concerns rising, Manchester United are aware that they will need to raise money through player sales before embarking on incomings.

That is why new minority stakeholders INEOS are planning a summer clearout with outgoings set to be in double digits and even high-profile stars are not safe from such a cull.

One player whose future seems to lie away from Old Trafford and is expected to be fetch a lot of money is Mason Greenwood, currently out on loan at La Liga side Getafe.

The forward was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was suspended by the club two seasons ago.

Greenwood interest

Even after those charges were dropped, and United’s own internal investigation ended, the club could not reintegrate the player back into the first team on account of tremendous pressure from all quarters.

He had to be shipped out on loan to Spain where he has enjoyed a fine campaign thus far, scoring eight times and assisting five more with his displays alerting all the Spanish bigwigs to his availability.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were all linked with a move with the Catalan club reportedly in the lead. So enamoured was Xavi’s side that they were willing to offer players-plus-cash deal for the United academy graduate.

Despite John Murtough’s recent visit to Spain, it seems the team from Camp Nou will not be going after the 22-year-old with the The Times now claiming Barcelona do not have the requisite funds to pull off such a deal.

United value their player at €40 million and Barca’s financial woes means a move is not likely. They are also concerned with backlash from fans due to the player’s history. The same concerns are prevalent at Atletico.

“Barcelona have cooled their interest in Mason Greenwood as they believe that signing the England striker would be too costly and while also provoking a backlash among supporters.

Barca back off

“The Catalan club have been monitoring Greenwood, 22, since he joined Getafe. Atletico Madrid remain interested in signing Greenwood but are unwilling to pay a big sum for the player.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had hinted at a return for Greenwood but considering the fan backlash last time around, it would not be a prudent move.

There have already been reports that the Englishman will not be allowed on pre-season tour and that is why the club are trying to agree a deal before it starts.

But with Spanish clubs having second thoughts, a new headache could emerge for INEOS and the player might be forced to return, something he is dead against according to reports.

Getafe are prepared to break the bank for the England international and United should waste no time in agreeing a deal to get this saga over with.