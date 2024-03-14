“Desperate” Man United prepared to incur “financial loss” to permanently get rid of Jadon Sancho



Manchester United have reportedly set a price tag for Jadon Sancho as they grow more desperate to permanently offload him this summer.

Sancho was signed in a mega £73 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but his time at United quickly turned sour.

In addition to him struggling to make an impact in England, the player also fell out with manager Erik ten Hag. The pair were embroiled in a bitter spat that played out in public.

Sancho’s conflict with Ten Hag led to the forward being banished from the first team for four months. He trained alone and was not allowed any access to the senior squad. A decision was taken for the player to rejoin Dortmund on loan in January.

After a slow start, Sancho now seems to be picking up form at the right time, which is fantastic news for United whose negotiating position is only being strengthened by the Englishman’s fantastic displays.

Sancho scored in back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years after he found the net in consecutive clashes vs. Werder Bremen and more recently, against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Bundesliga giants want to retain the 23-year-old well beyond the expiry of his loan spell.

On their part, United won’t entertain any suggestions of a swap deal. The Red Devils are only interested in a cash transaction as this will help improve the club’s financial shape and compliance with Financial Fair Play rules.

According to BILD, the 20-time English champions “would be willing” to discuss a deal in the region of €35-40m for Sancho.

Ten Hag’s side are ready to take a “financial loss” in such an operation.

The newspaper adds that United are “desperate to get rid” of Sancho and have completely written off the £73m they forked out for him in 2021.

Dortmund are understood to have a “secret plan” in place that will ultimately land them the United loanee.

The 20-time English champions are believed to have “signalled their interest” in getting a move over the line and working out an arrangement with the Signal Iduna Park outfit that would help to create a “perfect transfer deal.”

