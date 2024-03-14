Dwight Yorke controversially suggests Manchester United should re-sign Romelu Lukaku

Former Manchester United treble winner, Dwight Yorke, has made the controversial statement that his former side should look to re-sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker was brought to Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2017 for a mammoth £75m plus £15m in add-ons from Everton.

The forward originally had a very positive start to life at United, as he scored 27 goals in his first season at the club.

However, when Mourinho left, things quickly turned sour and he never found favour with manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who preferred Anthony Martial as a number nine.

Since his sale to Inter Milan in 2019, the Belgian has bounced around Chelsea, Inter again and is now at Roma on loan.

The 30 year old has developed a reputation of being a “flat-track bully”, where he will fill his boots against smaller teams but struggle to make any impact against bigger teams.

In spite of this, Yorke believes United should bring Belgium’s all-time top scorer back to the club to provide support for Rasmus Hojlund.

Speaking to Online Betting Guide (via Goal) the former Trinidad and Tobago international claimed, “Romelu Lukaku is absolutely still good enough to play for a top-six club. I think Man Utd or Tottenham should take Lukaku on a short-term loan deal and agree to pay a certain amount of his wages. As much as people say about Lukaku, he has a very impressive goalscoring record and he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves”.

The 52 year old elaborated further on his point by stating, “if you have a fired-up Lukaku who wants to play for you, he’s a match-winner and a handful for any opponent in the world. Man United have invested heavily in Rasmus Hojlund, but if you want to compete with the best then Lukaku is that player who can score 15 to 20 goals in a season, which is priceless and hard to find in today’s game”.

The man who played 152 times for United then gave his side a final piece of advice by commenting, “Lukaku is still only 30 years old and a proven goal scorer, I think whoever gets him on a short loan deal will have done good and subtle business.”

Whilst it is true that nobody can argue with the Belgian’s goalscoring record, he is not the player that he used to be.

Furthermore, when given the chance at Chelsea recently where he arrived for an eye-watering £97.5 million in 2021, he failed to many any real impact in the Premier League, scoring only 15 times in his first season back.

An even greater reason not to bring in the player would be the negative influence he tends to have in dressing rooms. He gave an explosive interview in 2022, stating he was not happy in West London, despite still playing for the Blues, which naturally caused massive problems in the Stamford Bridge dressing room.

The fact that Chelsea have been a mid-table club in the last two campaigns yet are happy for the player to be on loan in Italy, tells its own story.

Moreover, it does not seem logical for INEOS to start their first full season in charge by bringing in a relic of past failures to the club.