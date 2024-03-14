Facundo Pellistri expresses his desire to return to Penarol one day



Manchester United’s January transfer business mainly included sending players who are not in manager Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans out on loan.

Among the players who departed was Facundo Pellistri, with the Uruguayan starting only three games in all competitions during the first-half of the season.

The Red Devils were in a spot of bother when it came to picking a right winger after the whole Jadon Sancho saga and subsequently, Antony’s poor form after accusations of domestic violence and assault.

The 22-year-old registered only a solitary assist with the Dutchman recognising that the winger was not ready to start games for the 20-time English league champions.

Pellistri unable to breakthrough at United

He remains rough around the edges and with Amad Diallo back and the emergence of Omari Forson, the manager had very little use for the rapid forward and he was loaned out to Granada in January.

A lot of clubs were chasing the Uruguay international’s signature but in the end it was the Spanish side who won the race. They even agreed to pay a loan fee to the Red Devils while paying the player’s wages in full.

They even tried to include an option to buy which United refused, recognising they could sell him for a healthy profit should he shine during his third temporary stint in Spain.

Pellistri announced himself to the world with a goal and assist against Barcelona and picked up an assist in his team’s most recent loss to Real Sociedad.

United are expected to move him on in the summer with the player’s agent not the biggest fan of Ten Hag and his treatment of the young forward.

The former Penarol star was asked about his old club and the player stated that he remains a fan and wants to return to the Estadio Campeón del Siglo one day.

Penarol is Pellistri’s favourite team

“Peñarol is the club of which I am a fan. I am happy with Peñarol’s present, it is seen as a consolidated team and as a fan I always hope for the best.

“Thinking about the future I am not one to organize my career so much, but I’m sure I want to return to Peñarol, because of the moments I lived there and because I’m a fan of the club. I don’t know when, but one day I would like to return,” he told ESPN in an interview.

United had paid €8.50 million for him back in 2020 and are expected to ask for a lot more for their player. It remains to be seen which team comes forward and pays.

Granada are unlikely to be able to do so as they are on the verge of relegation with the side currently 19th and eight points adrift of safety with 11 games to go.