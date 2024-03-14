Flamengo eyeing one-year loan deal for Manchester United flop Antony



Right wing has proven to be a tricky position for Manchester United with manager Erik ten Hag forced to constantly chop and change due to off-field issues as well as poor form.

When United spent €95 million for Antony in 2022, it was thought that the right wing has got its long-term heir with the manager backing his arrival.

The Brazilian made an almost instant impact upon his arrival from Ajax, scoring in his first three Premier League games but his form soon dropped off.

But that was expected considering it was his first year in England coming from an inferior league and the winger did manage key goals including the winner against Barcelona in the Europa League.

Antony’s horror show

But what has transpired this season seems to validate why the club had initially valued the player at below €30 million. The Brazil international has managed a grand total of 0 goals and assists in the league this season.

In fact, his only goal of the campaign has come against League Two opposition Newport County and the manager, who has been his biggest supporter, has finally begun to overlook him.

He has not started in the league in 2024 and has managed only 45 minutes of action with the Dutchman even picking academy graduate Omari Forson ahead of him.

Off-field issues have not helped with the player accused of domestic violence and assault with Ten Hag claiming those have prevented the player from showing his true self.

INEOS, who are the new minority stakeholders, are expected to be ruthless and do not share the manager’s opinion and are open to discarding the former Sao Paulo star in the summer.

The only problem is, the Red Devils will incur a heavy loss on their initial expenditure and with FFP concerns rising, the club cannot afford such a deal.

Flamengo offer

That is why, as explained by journalist Julio Miguel Neto, United are hoping to allow the player to leave on loan so that he can gain confidence and possibly drive his price up.

Flamengo are said to be interested and the 20-time English league champions had employed a similar ploy with Andreas Pereira who shone during his temporary stint in Rio de Janeiro and ultimately helped United to sell him to Fulham for a decent amount.

EXCLUSIVO! FLAMENGO ANALISA ANTONY! De acordo com o jornalista @juliomiguelneto , o Flamengo analisa e pode viabilizar uma proposta de empréstimo por 1 ano ao Manchester United pelo atacante Antony. O Mais Querido tem o desejo de contar com o brasileiro na janela de meio do ano.… pic.twitter.com/bZQ4IrQMym — Paparazzo Rubro-Negro (@PaparazzoRN) March 12, 2024

“Flamengo is analyzing and could facilitate a 1-year loan proposal to Manchester United for striker Antony. Mais Querido has the desire to count on the Brazilian in the middle of the year.

“At 24 years old, Antony finds himself in a moment of instability at United. The athlete has not had space in the team, which paid almost 100 million euros in 2022.

“The English are interested in loaning him in the next window and see Flamengo as a good destination. It is worth remembering that the clubs already made a similar deal with Andreas Pereira, in 2021,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Still not 100% done

However, there are still two obstacles to overcome. The Brazilian police are still said to be investigating the United player over assault allegations.

Also his agent is the same as current Flamengo star Gabigol and he is not happy with how contract negotiations are going with his client and could play spoilsport.

Whether United agree on a loan exit or permanent exit for Antony remains to be seen. Ten Hag will be hoping his player can prove his worth in the remaining games to come.

But if the manager is also shown the door, there is a very small chance the Brazilian will remain at Old Trafford beyond the 2023/24 campaign.