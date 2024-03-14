Gareth Southgate confirms reason why Kobbie Mainoo was not called up for England



England boss Gareth Southgate has cited Kobbie Mainoo’s rawness as the main reason why the Manchester United midfielder was not included in the national team’s squad for this month’s games.

Since he made his full Premier League debut on November 26 against Everton, Mainoo has gone on to cement his place in Erik ten Hag’s set-up.

He is now almost certainly a guaranteed starter and undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet. The homegrown star has so far made 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

On Wednesday, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Southgate was set to snub Mainoo for England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month.

It’s understood that the plan is for Mainoo to be fast-tracked into the Under-21s instead. If he continues to progress and develop in a United shirt, he will be considered for a spot in the Three Lions squad ahead of the Euros.

On Thursday, Southgate explained why the 18-year-old has been excluded.

The England manager said, “I think that he’s doing brilliantly for a young player and we’re never slow to put a young player into seniors. But he’s only had a handful of games and you have to be very careful development-wise in making those decisions at the right time.”

“So we think ideally, we should allow him that space to develop at his own speed. He’s not at the point in terms of number of games that Jude (Bellingham) and Bukayo (Saka) were when they came in for the first time.”

“But I repeat: he’s doing really well for a young player. He’s a good footballer.”

The 53-year-old added, “You can see that. And he’s getting some fabulous experience with Manchester United at the moment. And he looks a really good character.”

🗣️ "He's only had a handful of games" Gareth Southgate on why Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has not received a senior England call-up 🔴 pic.twitter.com/IyK49JnRPO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 14, 2024

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are the only two United players who were called up by Southgate.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Southgate’s official list for England. Branthwaite, Bowen, Toney and Anthony Gordon have been called up. Kobbie Mainoo, out. pic.twitter.com/373dnUz23K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2024

Mainoo and his teammates return to action on Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

