Leny Yoro: Chelsea plot to hijack Manchester United’s deal for top defensive target



Chelsea have joined the race to sign Lille star and reported Manchester United defensive target Leny Yoro.

Yoro is understood to be one of the names on United’s transfer wishlist as the club seeks to bolster its defensive department ahead of the upcoming summer window.

There is uncertainty over the long-term future of players like Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Varane and Evans’ respective deals at Old Trafford are set to expire at the end of the current season. Maguire and Lindelof are attracting interest from rival parties and could be moved on if United receive enticing offers.

Combine this with the mounting concerns over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez who has missed many games this campaign and it’s clear why the Red Devils are eager to recruit new faces to join the backline.

Apart from Yoro, United have already been linked to Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen).

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month indicated that United are set to face competition from outfits such as Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid for Yoro’s services.

Fabrizio Romano weighed in on the centre-back’s future and said that Lille are yet to set a price for their player but United will soon find out how much they’ll need to fork out to land him.

The Standard have given a slight update on the matter and stated that Chelsea have now also set their sights on him and have identified the United target as a perfect replacement for Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian legend is looking increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge when the campaign draws to a close.

“Chelsea are interested in a summer move for talented young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as they weigh up defensive options to replace Thiago Silva.”

“Yoro is considered an ideal addition to the Chelsea project. The France Under-21 international has already made 49 senior appearances for Lille.”

“Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali want to recruit two or three of the world’s best players under the age 23 for every position.”

United certainly need to be alive to the situation and ensure they’re not pipped by Chelsea to Yoro’s signature.

The 18-year-old has made 27 total appearances across all competitions for Lille this term. He has helped his side keep an impressive 16 clean sheets.

