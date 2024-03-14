Man United set to face competition from Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool for Rayan Ait-Nouri



Manchester United will reportedly have to ward off competition from three huge Premier League rivals in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The left-back is understood to be a position that United have urgently earmarked for strengthening ahead of the summer transfer window.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag has no fit and available senior left-back. Both his options in that area of the pitch, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, are sidelined with injuries.

There is a strong chance that both players will not play for the remainder of the season.

Shaw has missed large parts of the campaign with different physical setbacks while Malacia has not even tasted a minute of action.

United have already started being linked with left-back options including Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Luca Netz.

In addition to Ait-Nouri, the Red Devils have also been mentioned to be an interested party in his Wolves teammate, Wesley Okoduwa.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that United “like” Ait-Nouri and would be keen on luring him to Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp has apparently recommended the Algerian to Liverpool as cover for the declining Andy Robertson.

Outlet La Gazette Du Fennec have indeed confirmed United’s admiration for the Wolves full-back and further stated that they’re one of the many Premier League outfits closely tracking him.

The newspaper adds that the situation could “accelerate very quickly” and since United are “dreaming” of having Zinedine Zidane take over the managerial reigns, there could be some additional motivation from the French legend to get a deal for Ait-Nouri over the line.

Alongside United and Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea also want the 22-year-old.

This could work in Wolves’ advantage as it enhances the chances of a bidding war between the four Premier League giants being sparked.

Liverpool are mentioned as the “most serious contact” in the pursuit of Ait-Nouri.

The player has one goal and two assists to his name in 24 league appearances this term. He can not only play in the left-back position but can also double down in a more advanced role down the left side, from where he can take part in his side’s attacking plays.

