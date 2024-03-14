Man United weighing up the signing of Major League Soccer goalkeeper Patrick Schulte



Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Major League Soccer goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

United could find themselves in need of a new shot-stopper this summer in the event that Altay Bayindir leaves the club.

The Turkey international arrived last summer alongside Andre Onana but already, it has been suggested that he could be on his way out.

Bayindir has only made one appearance for United, in the fourth round of the FA Cup against League Two side Newport County.

He was tasked with playing between the sticks as Andre Onana was away on international duty with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It’s understood that Bayindir is unhappy with his situation at Old Trafford and could seek pastures anew in the coming months. Galatasaray have been mentioned as an interested party in the disgruntled 25-year-old.

Transfermarkt report that if Bayindir departs United, the club could move in for MLS’ Patrick Schulte, who plays for Columbus Crew.

Arsenal are thought to be admirers of Schulte and want him as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale who has lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI to David Raya.

“Arsenal, however, are not the only club interested in the US men’s national team goalkeeper. Transfermarkt understands that Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also followed Schulte’s development in MLS.”

“As for a potential transfer fee, Transfermarkt understands that the Columbus Crew will take two recent goalkeeper transfers from MLS to the Premier League as potential benchmarks.”

“Those two transfers are Gabriel Slonina for €9m from Chicago Fire to Chelsea in 2022 and Djordje Petrović for €14m from New England Revolution to Chelsea last summer.

The expectation is that Columbus Crew will demand a sum that lies in between what Chelsea paid for Slonina and Petrovic.

Petrovic currently retains the record for the most expensive goalkeeper to come out of the MLS.

Schulte was drafted from the Saint Louis Billikens (Saint Louis University) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He has been important for Columbus Crew on their way to winning the MLS Cup.

The 23-year-old was called up to the United States national team and made his international debut in a 1-0 loss at the hands of Slovenia.

