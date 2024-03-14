Manchester City are reportedly preparing a swap deal for Manchester United target Xavi Simons

Manchester United target, Xavi Simons, could be on his way to cross-city rivals Manchester City, as they are reportedly preparing a sensational swap deal for the youngster.

The Paris Saint-Germain player has been talked about as one of the best young talents around for the last two or three years and is currently playing his football on loan for Red Bull Leipzig.

The starlet was even dubbed the “new Iniesta”, such was the admiration for his skillset.

The attacking midfielder has been very productive in Germany despite his young age, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in the Bundesliga.

The player has even already represented his national side, the Netherlands, 11 times and seems to have an incredibly bright future in the game.

The Red Devils have harboured an interest in the player since last summer, when they were linked to him while he was still at PSV Eindhoven.

It was even reported that the Red Devils were “serious suiters” for the starlet in July and were looking to sign him even after bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Moreover, it was relayed by The Peoples Person in October that United had in fact gone further and even put in a “big offer” for the player in the summer, but it was rejected by PSG.

However Caughtoffside report that it is in fact Manchester City who stand the best chance of landing the starlet in the future.

The website reports, “Man City are continuing to monitor Xavi Simons, highly appreciated by Guardiola and considered De Bruyne’s possible heir”.

“There remains a possibility that PSG could offer him in part-exchange for Bernardo Silva if the deal suits all parties”.

Therefore, United could well miss out on one of the most hyped talents of his generation.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils already have an abundance of youthful attacking players like Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho and with links to players like Michael Olise, Simons may not be the priority type of signing that INEOS look to invest in, especially with so many other holes to fill in the squad such as left back, centre back and midfield.