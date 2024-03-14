Manchester United eyeing Royal Antwerp’s highly-rated striker George Ilenikhena



Manchester United have found scoring goals to be a major problem with the Red Devils currently the lowest-scoring side among the top-12 teams in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side have only found the back of the net 39 times so far and are on course to record their lowest-scoring campaign in the league with their previous record standing at 49 goals scored during Louis van Gaal’s last season.

Rasmus Hojlund’s injury has impacted the team even more, with the 20-time English league champions losing twice and needing two penalties to beat Everton last week.

Apart from the Dane, no other forward has reached double digits in terms of goals while Scott McTominay emerging as joint top-scorer in the league with a mere seven goals.

Forward hunt

Ten Hag always knew the former Atalanta starlet would need help considering this would be his debut season in England but the club failed to bring in reinforcements last summer and in the winter.

But now with INEOS on board, the situation is expected to be addressed in the coming summer with a striker high on the priority list at Old Trafford.

A lot of big names have been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams but the club are being careful in their selection as they do not want to hamper Hojlund’s progress at the club.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has added a new name into the mix – Royal Antwerp’s George Ilenikhena, who already has 14 goals and one assist in his debut season in Belgium.

“There is already great interest from England in the 17-year-old Frenchman. Manchester United in particular would like to sign the youngster,” the journalist wrote, as relayed by Voetbalkrant.

Royal Antwerp paid around €6 million for the forward’s services to Amiens SC last summer and they are expected to make a healthy profit when they do decide to move him on.

The forward is said to harbour hopes of playing for United who are said to be his dream club.

New name in the mix

United were also reportedly looking at teammate Mandela Keita and Antwerp could be about to deal with a double raid. No price tag has been mentioned.

Bringing in a young striker could be of benefit as Hojlund would remain the top dog up front and the youngster could be used sparingly while continuing to adapt to the league.

The Red Devils have a healthy relationship with the club and even had a partnership with them during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time and that could come in handy should United deem the player worthy of making an offer.

INEOS are said to be favouring a youth-centric approach and it will be interesting to see where the duo ply their trade in the years to come.