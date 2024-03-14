Manchester United open to selling their Premier League top-scorer Scott McTominay



Manchester United currently lie sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth and six behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game less.

Based on the way the team have been playing coupled with injury woes, a top-four finish seems unlikely. And the season could have been worse if not for Scott McTominay’s contributions.

He is the joint top-scorer in the league with seven goals along with Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford but his goals have come at key moments and have been worth a league-high 12 points.

As a starter, many have questioned whether he has the requisite skill-set to succeed in midfield but there is no denying his impact off the bench, with the Scot scoring four goals after coming on late in the second-half.

McTominay has come in clutch

The upcoming summer window is expected to be a crucial one in the club’s recent history with INEOS now on board and aiming to take the club back to the top of English football.

Due to FFP constraints, the club needs to sell well in order to recruit the right players and as I News put it, the Red Devils are looking to generate upwards of £100m in player sales.

Selling academy graduates are beneficial for FFP as they generate pure profit and Mason Greenwood’s sale is dominating headlines in Spain.

And it seems McTominay could also make way with the club said to be hoping West Ham United come back in for him again this summer.

The academy graduate has been called the “most clutch player” by the club and Ten Hag is a fan of his no-nonsense approach but it seems even he is not safe from INEOS’ planned summer clearout.

“The club are looking to generate upwards of £100m in player sales. Greenwood is not the only academy product United may sell.

United still looking to sell

“Despite his goal return this season, Scott McTominay is seen as replaceable, with the hope West Ham come back in for the Scot this summer.”

Last summer, David Moyes was desperate to add the Scottish international and Harry Maguire to their ranks and had offered £60 million for the pair of them.

United did not sell as the Hammers’ offer fell short of the asking price with the 20-time English league champions asking for £40-£50 million for their academy graduate.

Considering the strong season the 27-year-old has had this term, United should not agree to any deal if a premium is not paid to them. With INEOS now in charge, United’s selling is also expected to improve.

United want a new defender, midfielder, wide forward and a striker ahead of next season and possibly even a new manager judging from the current results.