Manchester United pushing to sign Wolves’ teenage defensive sensation Wesley Okoduwa

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s return to full fitness ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool is certainly a huge boost for Erik ten Hag, who finally has two fit full-backs to consider for selection after a long wait.

Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia have all spent more time on the sidelines this season than on the pitch. On top of that, Man United’s puzzling decision to let Sergio Reguilón return to Tottenham Hotspur in January has left Ten Hag scratching his head several times in this campaign.

Amid the injury crisis, Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof have had to deputise at left-back in recent weeks.

Wan-Bissaka’s return to the starting lineup should allow Ten Hag to push Diogo Dalot on the opposite flank. The Portuguese right-back is also capable of helping his side in the build-up as left-back.

However, the club’s hierarchy needs to ensure Ten Hag, or whoever is at the helm at Old Trafford next season, isn’t dealing with such a conundrum beyond this summer. United ought to be looking to bolster their full-back options for the long term.

In that regard, a report from TheSecretScout claims that United are pushing to sign right-back Wesley Okoduwa from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 16-year-old is one of the most highly-rated talents in England, in his age group.

TheSecretScout has built a sound reputation on X for reporting reliable updates on young talents across the country and is followed by top football journalists such as Oliver Kay.

Wolves certainly recognise the value of their starlet. First-team manager Gary O’Neil opted to include Okoduwa in his matchday squad against Newcastle early this month. It will be interesting to keep an eye on the England U16 star’s situation in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Okoduwa is not the only talent at Molineux who has been linked with United ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Dan Ashworth’s impending arrival could spark the Premier League giants’ interest in Pedro Neto.

While Okoduw is only knocking on the first-team door, Neto has established himself as the side’s most important player.

Needless to say, United would have to do a lot more to have any realistic chance of signing the Portuguese winger, who is contracted to Wolves until 2027.