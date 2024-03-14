Manchester United target Callum Olusesi signs professional terms with Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have seemingly missed out on long-term target, Callum Olusesi, as he has reportedly committed his future to current club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have had a keen interest in the versatile midfielder since last spring as it was relayed by The Peoples Person that Premier League sides such as Man United, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Brighton all harboured an interest in the midfielder.

The London born prospect has impressed at youth level, playing 18 games in the under 18 Premier League and the FA Youth Cup according to transfermarkt.com.

The young sensation has scored eight goals and created four more in all competitions this season and he has even drawn comparison to former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure, who used to be Olusesi’s under-16 coach at Spurs.

The 17 year old has also become a regular for the England Under-17 team, scoring two goals in seven caps.

However in spite of a plethora of clubs chasing the player, it now seems that the youngster will most likely continue his football education at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after resisting the temptation to join a rival.

Football Insider, who originally reported that the player was of interest to United, assert that sources have told them that “Tottenham midfield sensation Callum Olusesi has signed a professional contract despite long-term interest from rivals led by Man United.”

“It is believed that the teenager is seen as a ‘star in the making’ by club chiefs at Spurs” and “Tottenham moved to fend off that interest by handing him a full-time scholarship deal and have now secured his future by tying him down to pro terms.”

However, there is yet to be an official announcement from the North London club on the deal.

As of late, the Red Devils have faced frustration multiple times when trying to prise away gems from other academies.

It seems their efforts to steal away Chris Rigg from Sunderland has met with failure as he appears certain to remain at Sunderland.

Furthermore, another talented youngster they have been tracking, Archie Gray, recently signed a new deal at Leeds United.

And just today, it was reported that the club’s interest in 16 year old, Francesco Camarda from AC Milan, will be scuppered by post-Brexit legislation.