Manchester United won’t entertain a swap deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United will not entertain any swap offer for Jadon Sancho this summer from Borussia Dortmund or any other club.

Despite taking a while to warm up, the English winger has been in sparkling form the last two matches where he has scored two wonderful goals against Werder Bremen and PSV Eindhoven.

The player dazzled in front of the adoring Signal Iduna Park yesterday and helped his loan side into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

However, the winger’s future at Old Trafford seems very uncertain.

If Erik ten Hag stays, there seems to be no avenue for Sancho to remain at the club, however if the Dutch manager is fired, it does open the door for a return for the player.

There have been mixed reports on Sancho’s true feelings with some suggesting the player is happy to wait and outlast Ten Hag and others stating that he has no interest in a return to Old Trafford, as he is content in Germany.

In addition, to add to an already puzzling scenario, reports have claimed that INEOS have decided to part ways for the 23 year old, even if the former Ajax coach is relieved of his duties.

One possible way to get rid of Sancho has been a mooted swap deal between United and Dortmund for the Dutch striker, Donyell Malen.

However, according to 90MIN, this is off the table.

Elaborating on a potential swap deal between United and Dortmund they state, “sources have told 90min this is not United’s preference”.

“If United do sell Sancho, they would prefer it to be a straight sale involving cash only and without players as attachments as this would show up better on the books and allow them to move more freely in the market”.

Interestingly, the website does not rule out the Red Devils’ interest in Malen and explains, “should United be interested in signing a player from a club that purchases Sancho, they would look to keep the deals separate and potentially delay an incoming to put it into the next financial year in that scenario”.

United’s Financial Fair Play issues are common knowledge at this stage so there is sound reasoning to the club pursuing avenues to make their money go further as INEOS plot a strong summer to get their tenure at the club off to the best possible start.