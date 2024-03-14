Marc Skinner’s tactics against Bristol City could hold key to his United future

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United are taking on bottom of the table Bristol City on Sunday, but it’s the run of fixtures on the horizon that Skinner may be more focused on.

The following week, United take on Manchester City in the league at the Etihad before they face Chelsea next month in the FA Cup semi final at Leigh Sports Village.

With the league title out of sight and their dreams of qualifying for the Champions League all but over, many would forgive Skinner for focussing his attention on beating Chelsea for the first time to qualify for the FA Cup final.

With that in mind, Skinner could choose to rest key players against Bristol with some fans even suggesting Mary Earps could be left out of the side in favour of Phallon Tullis Joyce.

Skinner has had an injury crisis at the back this season with Gabby George ruled out long term with an ACL and Jayde Riviere only just returning from injury after United had come to rely heavily on the Canadian international.

Aoife Mannion is back in the squad, making a brief return against Southampton in the FA Cup a few weeks back and Evie Rabjohn was in the squad against Brighton last weekend.

Gemma Evans also stepped up whilst Riviere was out injured so Skinner could choose to rotate at the back against Bristol.

Skinner has options in midfield, Emma Watson is still out long term after rupturing her ACL on international duty at the start of the season and Hinata Miyazawa is back training on grass but could be sidelined for a few more weeks.

With Leah Galton out injured with a return date unknown at this stage, Skinner may be forced into some rotation in the middle of the pitch.

Lisa Naalsund has found form in her last few appearances, getting on the score sheet against Brighton with a fabulous second half strike.

Hayley Ladd and Irene Guerrero have been introduced as second half substitutes a lot this season but Skinner could choose to bring them into the starting line-up in order to give Captain Katie Zelem, who recently made her 150th appearance for the club, and Ella Toone a rest.

Geyse is back with the squad after Brazil lost to USA in the final of the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup but it is unlikely she will start against Bristol.

Melvine Malard stepped up against Brighton, bagging three assists in the 4-0 dismantling of the Seagulls so it is expected that she will start for Skinner on Sunday.

Lucia Garcia is often more effective when introduced as a substitute but with fresh speculation over her future at the club, it will be interesting to see whether she starts or not.

With United looking likely to finish out of the Champions League places this season, rumours are rife that United might part ways with Skinner. The FA Cup is the only competition United have left to fight for and success against Chelsea in April and a trip to Wembley could save his United future. In this regard, how he picks and sets out his team and which players he rests against Bristol could be absolutely crucial.