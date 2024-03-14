Michael Olise is Manchester United’s “only approved” target for the summer so far

INEOS have only approved one target for Manchester United’s summer so far, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

The 22 year old Frenchman has been linked to a plethora of clubs including the Red Devils, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Eagles’ attacking midfielder has impressed when in action this season, scoring six goals and making three assists in 11 Premier League matches.

The problem is he has had consistent injury problems which reportedly may scupper his move to “boyhood team” Man United.

According to transfermarkt.com, the player has missed 175 days of action since the start of pre-season as a result of a hamstring injury.

However, in spite of this United seem to remain keen on the player. Fabrizio Romano has already stated that scouts at the club have already given the OK to pursue him and INEOS are also big admirers.

The Old Trafford side are in the middle of massive backroom changes, as the new part owners are in the middle of building a new footballing structure. New CEO, Omar Berrada, will end his gardening leave at the start of the summer, the club are still trying to negotiate a compensation deal for potentially new sporting director Dan Ashworth and have expressed interest in Jason Wilcox and Dougie Freedman to take up other roles related to recruitment.

Consequently, a lot of decisions are still very much up in the air, but the one to pursue the French star seems to have been made, as the new owners have a very clear stance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs poured cold water over a move for Wolves’ Pedro Neto and instead focused on the link between United and Olise.

He claimed, “nothing is advanced with Manchester United and Pedro Neto. The only ‘approved’ target so far, regarding specific names rather than positions, is Michael Olise. With Neto, you’re looking at £65m, maybe even closer to £70m. That’s not within Manchester United’s capabilities if they pursue Olise, given that they also need to focus on a striker and a centre-back”.

It has also been reported by credible sources that the Red Devils have also prioritised a new left back.

Therefore, it stands to reason that the club won’t have the finances to bring in Neto and Olise.

With the Palace player’s reported interest in playing for the club, as he is “tempted” by the move, it perhaps seems a no-brainer to pursue the talented youngster, especially for a team like United who desperately struggle to score goals.

However, his injury record is a major concern and it is something he will need to shake if anyone is prepared to pay the large fee most likely needed to prise him away from Selhurst Park.