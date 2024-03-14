Newcastle resigned to losing Dan Ashworth now, former INEOS target Paul Mitchell favourite to replace him



Manchester United’s search for a sporting director might finally be coming to an end.

A huge update has arrived in their chase for Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth, who has been on gardening leave amid United’s interest.

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle are “speeding up” Ashworth’s exit, with the Magpies resigned to losing their man.

The report states that Darren Earles, Newcastle’s CEO, has taken the lead on compensation talks and the amicable discussion will reportedly have a satisfying conclusion for United fans.

After Omar Berrada, this will make Ashworth the second appointment as INEOS looks to revamp the executive structure at the club.

In a move out of musical chairs, however, Newcastle are targeting Paul Mitchell for Ashworth’s role at the club.

Mitchell was reportedly on the list of INEOS targets as a potential Head of Recruitment but United recently pivoted to Jason Wilcox of Southampton for the role.

Newcastle are resisting Steve Nickson’s attempts (current Head of Recruitment) to take on a wider remit of role at the club and bring in Mitchell instead.

From United’s point of view, this development will come as a huge sigh of relief.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been at pains to stress the “grown-up” conversation they had with Manchester City for Omar Berrada.

He indirectly pointed towards the Ashworth situation to say that it didn’t make sense for a person to sit on gardening leave for more than a year when all parties could benefit from a swift conclusion.

Ashworth had reportedly burned bridges with the Newcastle hierarchy after his admission of interest in moving to Old Trafford.

It had caused Newcastle to dig their heels in and effectively make a statement of intent where they won’t be muscled out in a game of optics but common sense seems to have prevailed in the end and both clubs can now look towards a more stable future with key men in charge.

