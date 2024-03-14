Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers himself to Ajax as ex-Man United boss eyes managerial return



The representatives of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have reportedly offered their client to Ajax as he eyes a sensational return to management.

Solskjaer has been out of work since November 2021 when he was sacked by United after a run of poor results.

In the Old Trafford dugout, the Norwegian oversaw 149 matches as permanent manager. He was also in charge of 19 games as caretaker boss after Jose Mourinho was let go just before his appointment.

In his first full season at the helm of United, Solskjaer masterminded a strong second-place finish in England’s top flight.

He was sacked in the following campaign following a humiliating 4-1 loss at the hands of Watford.

In a recent interview on The Stick to Football podcast, Solskjaer confirmed that he has been the subject of multiple job offers but none of the opportunities have really interested him so far.

He confirmed that he is waiting for the right opportunity.

Solskjaer said, “I have a few offers but I’m not ready. It’s got to be somewhere I can be myself not like anyone dictating ‘you need to do this, you need to do that’. Because when you have been at United and managed them. You learn a few things and you want to do it your way the next time.”

Fan podcast, Pantelic Podcast has relayed that Solskjaer has been offered to Ajax to possibly become the club’s next manager.

According to the podcast, it’s currently not clear whether Ajax are keen on Solskjaer or whether they will take him up on his offer.

The Eredivisie giants, who have somewhat struggled this term and seem to be on the hunt for a new boss, lie in fifth position in their league and 29 points adrift of table leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person noted that they’re keen on taking Erik ten Hag back in case the Dutchman is sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at the end of the season.

Ten Hag is facing an uncertain future at United amidst the team’s inconsistent performances and results.

