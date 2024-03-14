Paris Saint-Germain are not preparing big-money bid for Marcus Rashford despite reports



Paris Saint-Germain are currently not preparing to table an offer for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has been a long-standing target for the Ligue 1 champions, who are now preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is on track to join Real Madrid and bring an end to a transfer saga that lasted years.

PSG are on the hunt for reinforcements and it was stated that Rashford is indeed on their list but they’ll only move in for him if they receive positive assurances that wants a transfer.

The French outfit accept that Rashford’s is out of form and not the player he was 12 months ago but they still admire him and would welcome him to their ranks.

A recent report came out and suggested that PSG are ready to submit a bid worth £75m to lure Rashford away from Old Trafford.

United value their star player closer to £100m but could be tempted by PSG’s proposal.

However, according to journalist Peter Hall, there is no truth to rumours of an imminent PSG offer for the England international.

“Understand PSG are not preparing an offer for Marcus Rashford at the current time.”

“Victor Osimhen is still their first choice.”

“If it becomes clear Osimhen fancies a move elsewhere, then other options will be explored.”

Osimhen is a player United are also thought to be looking at.

It’s important to note that Rashford still has more than four years remaining on his current contract with United which is worth £350,000-a-week.

Luis Enrique’s side would certainly have no trouble matching this. According to The Mirror, PSG representatives secretly met with Rashford’s agents months ago before he committed his future to United and were ready to offer him a bumper deal worth £400,000-a-week.

The 26-year-old star has managed seven Premier League goals and three assists in 27 appearances this term.

