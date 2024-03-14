“Supporter talk. Nothing more than that”: Erik ten Hag quashes Christian Eriksen exit rumours



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has poured cold water on suggestions Christian Eriksen could be on his way out of the club in the near future.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Eriksen is growing increasingly frustrated with his reduced playing time at United and wants out of Old Trafford.

The experienced midfielder has found minutes extremely hard to come by following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, who has kept him out of the team.

It was relayed that Eriksen feels that he’s “out in the cold” and is “surplus to requirements” at United.

With the Euros fast approaching, his spot in the Denmark team is believed to be in danger and his international future is at a “critical” point.

A return to Ajax was previously suggested to be on the cards for Eriksen.

The Eredivisie giants are plotting a rebuild of their team and are keen on bringing back some of their ex-players to inject some much-needed experience and guide the youngsters. Eriksen certainly fits this profile.

However, according to Ten Hag who spoke to Viaplay Sport Netherlands, Eriksen is still in his plans and his departure is not imminent.

The United manager remarked, “We have competition there and the emergence of Kobie Mainoo means there is one less spot. Eriksen is now suffering from this.”

“He will certainly still be very important for us. His qualities are progressive passing, and we will really need that in this competition.”

“For the rest, he’s just waiting for his chance. No player is satisfied with a reserve role, not even him. That is also unhealthy if you are satisfied with it. Sure, he doesn’t like this, and he knows he has to wait. But he can’t wait anymore, he just wants to play.”

Ten Hag added, “Supporter talk. Nothing more than that.”

Eriksen and his teammates return to action on Sunday when they take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

