Will Fish has anonymous night as Hibernian throw away late lead

Will Fish’s Hibernian failed to make their dominance count last night as they were denied the win by a 98th minute equaliser from Ross County.

The United loanee’s side had 11 shots to six and 57% of the ball, but still could only manage a 2-2 draw at the Global Energy Stadium.

The Edinburgh-based side fell behind in the 42nd minute after a goalkeeping howler let the unmarked Josh Sims to guide the ball home. However, the Easter Road side responded well and equalised through Myziane Maolida and thought they had snatched the win in the 77th minute through Adam Le Fondre.

However, it was not to be as they gave up a late goal and had to share the spoils.

20-year-old Fish was almost able to make a vital goal-line clearance but the ball slipped agonisingly underneath his outstretched foot.

Other than this failed clearance, the other only real notable moment in the match for Fish was a long range shot in the first half.

The tall defender found himself in an unfamiliar position just outside the box. On receiving the ball he pirouetted elegantly and fired off a first time shot that bounced just agonisingly wide of the bottom right post, with the keeper well beaten.

In general, the United loanee had a quieter game than usual, not making his mark defensively as he usually does. It must also be remembered that Hibs usually do not dominate their opposition, so there is normally more chance for Fish to boost his defensive statistics with clearances and blocks.

The academy product was given a score of 6.7 for his night’s work on Sofascore, making three clearances and an interception.

The defender was poor in his usual strong suit of aerial dominance, as he only won 33% of his six battles in the air.

Furthermore, he only won 50% of his ground duels.

He had a mixed night in possession as he gave the ball away eight times but had impressive passing statistics. He had 59 touches of the ball and a passing accuracy of 81%.

He was also able to connect with seven out of nine long balls.

The young defender will hope for a better day at the office when Hibernian return home to face Livingston on Saturday afternoon, who are rock bottom of the Scottish Premier League. The Hibees fall to seventh place, one point behind Dundee.