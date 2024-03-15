Altay Bayindir ruled out of FA Cup clash versus Liverpool



Manchester United’s preparations for their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool have taken a hit as their second-choice goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, is set to be sidelined due to a muscle strain.

The 25-year-old Turkey international is expected to be out of action for around two weeks.

This timeline forces him to miss the crucial encounter at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Bayindir, who made his debut for United in a 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Newport County in January, has been a reliable backup for the team.

His injury comes at a critical time as United face a challenging fixture list, including the upcoming FA Cup match against arch-rivals Liverpool.

The goalkeeper had also been called up by Turkey for their upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Austria but will now have to withdraw from the national squad.

With Bayindir sidelined, United’s third-choice goalkeeper, Tom Heaton, is now expected to return to the squad.

Heaton has been recovering from an injury but is anticipated to be fit for Sunday’s game.

This development could see him take a spot on the bench, providing cover for United’s first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The injury to Altay Bayindir, along with issues concerning other squad members such as Jonny Evans, has brought the total number of injury or illness cases affecting the team to a staggering fifty this season.

This statistic, highlighted in a tweet by Samuel Luckhurst, underscores the significant challenges United have faced in terms of player availability.

The cumulative effect of these absences has undoubtedly put pressure on the squad’s depth and resilience, impacting team selection and potentially influencing the outcome of their campaigns across various competitions.