Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire should return against Liverpool



Erik ten Hag has confirmed that three key stars will all return from injury for Manchester United’s FA Cup tie with Liverpool on Sunday.

Asked at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game about potential returns, the boss replied:

“It was a good week and they [Hojlund, Wan-Bissaka and Maguire] returned [to training] on the pitch. Today they were all training. We have to see how they recover [tomorrow] but it looks good.

“Tom Heaton is back as well, also very good. Mason Mount trained all week with us, he had some full sessions with us, so it’s looking good,” Ten Hag said.

It was unclear whether he expects Mount to play any part in the game. Heaton could earn a place on the bench as reports claim Andre Onana’s usual backup, Altay Bayindir, is out injured.

The manager was also asked to respond to rumours about the potential exit of Marcus Rashford from the club, with PSG reportedly interested.

“We did not sign him last season for four years with the intention to sell him now,” he said. “He should be part of this project. It is not a subject we talk about.”

He also spoke of the importance of Sunday’s game.

“Some games are bigger than others, Man United v Liverpool especially when it’s the quarter-final of the FA Cup. It’s a special game absolutely and we’re looking forward to it.”

“The fans have to be really loud to support us, but I’m convinced they’ll do that.”

“If you want to win, and you play against a good team … we have to be at our best to beat them. They are very consistent … they play very good football.”

“On Sunday we have another good opportunity to get the momentum. I think the players, the team, have shown lately since January onwards we have had a lot of good games with a lot of wins. We feel the momentum. I think they have that belief, good confidence and good spirit.”

In regard to tactics against the top teams, he said:

“We know we are very good when there’s space behind the opposition’s defensive line. Against City it was fine margins … Garnacho had the opoportunity to score and we would win that game.”

Asked about being out of Europe, Ten Hag replied:

“We know the reasons we aren’t there, but we can’t change that any more. but we’ll do our best to be there next season.”

More quotes from the press conference (the embargoed section) will be released tomorrow, probably at 10.30pm, visit The Peoples Person for an early report on what Ten Hag says.

As for the Liverpool match, the crucial quarter final kicks off at Old Trafford at 3.30pm on Sunday.