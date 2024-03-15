İsmail Yüksek backtracks on his statements regarding “dream move” to Manchester United

Manchester United target, İsmail Yüksek, has backtracked on comments earlier in the week linking himself to a move to Old Trafford.

It was reported earlier in the week that the versatile midfielder had made some interesting comments about where he sees his future if he were to leave Fenerbahce.

The Turkish international has been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur but admitted at a local event that “the club I would like to go to in Europe is Manchester United, my childhood dream”.

As one can imagine, this sparked a plethora of news stories and the midfielder has felt the need to clarify his statements.

According to Turkish outlet Cumhuriyet, the 25 year old stated, “there has been a sad incident since the beginning of the week”.

He went on to claim that his statements were misunderstood as a transfer request and that “I do not have such thoughts at the moment”.

Attempting to clarify his comments further he explained, “they invited me for an interview in the region. A question came up, I said I was playing in my dream team. ‘If you had the chance to go to the Premier League in the future, which team would you choose?’ I said, ‘I would like to play in the Premier League if there are the right conditions and the right time'”.

“I also said I was watching Manchester United. This was reflected in the media”.

Speaking after his side’s progression to the quarter finals of the Conference League he sought to reassure Fenerbahce fans that his only focus was on finishing the season strongly with the Turkish giants.

“We continue in two lanes, we have important matches. We are living our own lives. I want to look ahead. My only dream is to win the championship with Fenerbahçe”.

The Istanbul side will discover their fate for the next round of the Conference League later on this afternoon and sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, two points behind bitter rivals Galatasaray with only nine matches left to play.

If the midfielder continues to play a key role in his side’s trophy ambitions, perhaps a team of United’s stature will come calling soon rather than later.