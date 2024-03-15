Manchester United could offer Weston McKennie a route back to the Premier League



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has struggled when it comes to picking a stable midfield due to a mixture of form and injury issues.

The Dutchman started the campaign with a pairing of Casemiro and Mason Mount but the duo were not the best fit for the Dutchman’s new tactical set-up as plenty of gaps were left for the opposition to exploit.

After the Englishman’s injury, the manager was forced to turn to last season’s go-to pairing of the Brazilian alongside the experienced Christian Eriksen.

As a partnership, both came undone in the big games due to their lack of pace and the Dane has not started a game in the last two months.

New midfielder in the summer

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence means the former Spurs star is likely to be heading towards the exit door in the upcoming summer transfer window alongside the former Real Madrid superstar who could be off to Saudi Arabia to enjoy one last adventure.

United are expected to bring in a midfielder ahead of next season and according to Givemesport, the Red Devils could once again turn to Weston McKennie.

The American is back at Juventus after a failed stint with Leeds United last term and has rekindled the form that saw him linked with the likes of United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur a couple of years ago.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Serie A side this term, registering nine assists with the Old Lady third in the league and close to a return to the Champions League.

“Manchester United could offer Weston McKennie a shock route back to the Premier League as the Juventus star has been identified as an alternative midfield target by Old Trafford scouts ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

“He is confident that he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League if he is given another opportunity by the likes of Manchester United when he eventually leaves Juventus.

The USA international is versatile; with his ability to slot anywhere in midfield while also able to do a job out wide and it could prove handy for a team like United who have suffered numerous injuries all across the pitch this campaign.

Versatile and low-cost option

The player’s current deal ends in 2025 and Juventus are reportedly open to a sale should a new contract agreement not be reached.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Fulham are also eyeing the American footballer for whom the Turin club forked out £22.7 million for back in 2021.

“GMS sources understand that Manchester United could strike a deal for as little as £15 million, while he is highly-motivated to prove himself as a top European player after delivering much-improved performances since his disappointing stint at Leeds.”

He is seen as the perfect alternative for someone like Martin Zubimendi who is expected to cost a lot more. Having a backup option like McKennie could be a smart ploy.