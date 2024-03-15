Manchester United desperate to move Antony on, offer him to Barcelona



Manager Erik ten Hag had realised quite early on that the right wing needed reinforcements with his options pretty limited at the start of his tenure.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga were played there as United lost both their opening games and panic spread across the club with the Dutchman insistent that the club back him in the transfer market.

The Red Devils, who had initially refused to pay more than £60 million, ended up paying a mammoth £80 million to Ajax for Antony, who had impressed for the current manager during his time in the Eredivisie.

His foray into English football could not have started better as he scored in his first three league games but soon his form tapered off but a winner against Barcelona in the Europa League ended up winning the club’s Goal of the Year award.

But this season, the Brazilian has looked bereft of confidence and hardly looks like he can survive in the Premier League and has registered a grand total of zero goals and assists.

Antony horror show

The 24-year-old was accused of domestic violence and assault and according to the manager, that has prevented the player from showing his true self.

But despite the boss’ backing, INEOS, the new minority stakeholders, have no plans of keeping such an under-performing asset at the club.

But they realise that nobody will come close to paying what the shelled out, not even the cash-rich Saudis, and a huge loss is on the cards.

There has even talk of a loan back to his homeland with Flamengo but Sir Jim Ratcliffe might not agree to a temporary exit.

Due to FFP constraints, the club will need to sell well in order to fund incomings and a summer clearout is being planned and the Brazil international is one of the prominent names on the list.

Spanish outlet El Nacional have claimed the former Ajax winger has been offered to Barcelona on loan in the hopes that the player might regain the form he had showed during his time in Amsterdam.

United desperate to move Antony on

“Manchester United are trying to get rid of Antony Santos in every possible way. They know that recovering the money they paid is an impossible mission, but at least they hope to be able to find a buyer, or that he leaves on loan to try to revalue himself in another club, as is happening with Jadon Sancho in Borussia Dortmund.

“And among the teams that have received the offer to host the Brazilian international for the next campaign is Barça, who have in the past considered buying him.”

However, the report then goes on to elaborate as to why the Catalans do not think the player is worth bringing to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Joao Felix is one loan that has not worked out for Xavi’s team and they remain apprehensive of another such deal where a player low on confidence lands up at Barca.

The United winger’s profile is reportedly quite similar to the one possessed by Raphinha. And he has not impressed for the Catalans since his move and hence the report states that United will need to look elsewhere to find an exit route for Antony.