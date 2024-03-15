Manchester United scouting Ukraine U17 centre-back Demyan Tretyak



Manchester United’s post Sir-Alex Ferguson has largely relied on bringing in experienced stars on big wages hoping they make a difference.

That ploy has not worked with the club ruing the decision to spend big on quite a few players and it is clear that such a flawed transfer process is partly why the FFP sword dangles over the club precariously going into the summer window.

Now that INEOS are here, they are reportedly set to focus on a youth-centric approach and try and unearth hidden gems in the market, something the club has been good at in the past.

The club have been linked with gems like Aaron Anselmino, Thalys as the club continues its search for diamonds in the rough. As per SPORT, the club are “interested” in the services of Dynamo Kiev defender Demyan Tretyak.

Young CB

As the outlet explains, the Red Devils were initially scouting his compatriot Kirill Dikhtyar during the U17 Euro qualification and it was Tretyak who ended up stealing the show.

Since discovering the player by accident, United have been “actively collecting information” on the 16-year-old with further scouting missions being planned.

The Dnipropetrovsk-born youngster played in all three group games and even captained his country against Slovakia U17 in the final group game.

“As Sport.ua has learned, Manchester United are interested in the services of Dynamo Kiev’s 16-year-old defender Demyan Tretyak.

“Mancunian scouts watched the captain of the Ukrainian youth team Kirill Dikhtyar during the elite round at Euro U-17 in Greece.

“As we learned, Manchester United representatives were more attracted to Digtyar’s partner in the center of defense, Demyan Tretyak.”

Club needs to get back to unearthing hidden gems

The player began his career at Dnipro before moving to the Dinamo Zagreb academy. Last summer, he joined his current club and has since made his debut for the club’s U17 team.

Scouts have done their jobs in the past and have submitted countless reports but the lack of a proper structure has hindered the club’s ability to bring in unproven commodities.

But hopefully, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s focus on first improving the system, there is a chance such deals will go ahead moving forward. Whether United go for both players or only Tretyak will be interesting to see.

The academy certainly has seen a lot of churn in the last two seasons and recruitment should be prioritised.

