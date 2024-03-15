Manchester United set to win the race for Championship wonderkid Silva Mexes

In a season full of disappointments, Manchester United fans have got most of their joy from seeing the performances put in by academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo who have established themselves in the first-team fold.

Building on his breakthrough season, Garnacho, the pacey and direct Argentine winger, has seemingly added versatility to his arsenal this campaign.

The left winger has effectively pushed Antony out of the starting lineup with consistent showings on the right flank.

Mainoo, meanwhile, has impressed with his composure and technical ability almost every time he has stepped on the pitch.

In fact, in many games, he has seemed like the most seasoned midfielder in the side thanks to his excellent positional awareness and calculated passing.

As INEOS prepare for their first transfer window, which is likely to be stifled by the club’s precarious financial situation, Garnacho and Mainoo’s emergence underlines how the Red Devils could build an excellent team for the future without spending big.

🚨Excl – Manchester United are close to securing 14-year-old Silva Mexes from Ipswich Town. The young forward has been watched by all top clubs in the country. #MUFC aim for him to join this summer. — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) March 15, 2024

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team needs to prioritize strengthening the club’s academy. And in recent days, multiple reports have suggested they intend to do exactly that.

Earlier this week, it was reported that United are pushing to sign 16-year-old right-back Wesley Okoduwa from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now, TheSecretScout is claiming that the Old Trafford outfit are close to signing Silva Mexes, 14, from Ipswich Town.

For the unversed, the X user has built up a brilliant reputation for reporting reliable updates on academy players and is followed by top football journalists like Oliver Kay and Fabrizio Romano.

TheSecretScout adds that Silva, who plays as a forward, has been followed by all top clubs in England. As things stand, it seems United are leading the race. It is thought the club aims to secure his signature this summer.

Interestingly, should Silva decide to seek guidance regarding United’s academy, he would have to look no further than Ipswich’s first-team, which features Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams. Both English talents learned their trades in the red half of Manchester.