Manchester United target Pau Cubarsi seems destined to sign new deal at Barcelona

Manchester United target, Pau Cubarsi, seems set to sign a new contract at Barcelona amidst interest from a plethora of Premier League sides.

The Red Devils are desperately searching for centre back recruitments this summer with Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer being the two most heavily linked names at the current time.

However, 17 year old Cubarsi has caught United’s eye as well as those of a range of other clubs due to his highly impressive performances in this campaign.

In something the Red Devils can relate to, Barcelona have also suffered a huge number of injuries and much like this allowed Kobbie Mainoo to stamp his authority on the United midfield, Cubarsi has done the same in the Catalan giant’s defence.

He has played 12 games this season for the first team and captured the imagination of los Culés.

Owing to his spectacular arrival on the European stage, where he was highly impressive against Napoli, winning UEFA’s player of the match trophy, numerous clubs like United have been monitoring his progress with interest.

Furthermore his incredibly low €10m release clause has piqued the interest of many around the continent even further.

However, Spanish outlet Sport, have seemingly dashed any hopes Premier League sides like United may have of prising away Barça’s young gem.

Described as “the great revelation of European football” the paper insists that the youngster has no interest in leaving the Camp Nou despite interest from afar.

Speaking on potential move Sport claim, “they (other clubs) are going to have a very difficult time. The main obstacle is the will of the player. Cubarsí is living a dream playing in the first team of FC Barcelona. His feeling is Culé and he doesn’t think about anything other than becoming a leading footballer in the team he loves”.

It is also reported that, “Barça have already informed the footballer’s agents that the intention is to improve his contract conditions. The harmony is good between the two parties, so it does not seem difficult to reach an agreement once they sit down to talk”.

It has been a meteoric rise for the youngster, as just a few months ago he was playing in the Under-17s World Cup for Spain, now he is leading his side to Champions League quarter-finals.

Therefore, at least for the foreseeable future, it seems United will need to look elsewhere if they are to bolster their defensive ranks this summer.