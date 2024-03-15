Manchester United to battle with Chelsea for Milos Kerkez



Manchester United have been without a specialist left-back for most of the season due to the injuries suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The England international has missed 23 games this term, and he suffered yet another injury against Luton Town with further participation this campaign in doubt.

The Netherlands international has been out for the whole campaign and is not expected to return this season at all. The club also decided to loan out Alvaro Fernandez with Erik ten Hag deeming him not ready for the step-up.

Sergio Reguilon was initially brought on loan on deadline day of the summer window but his loan was terminated in January with the Spaniard going on to sign for Brentford on loan instead.

New LB needed

Left back has suddenly become a priority for the club and multiple names like Miguel Gutierrez, Luca Netz and Tino Livramento have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

One Premier League player who has reportedly impressed the United hierarchy is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth with the Hungarian making 26 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

The Cherries are enjoying a fine campaign and are currently 13th in the table with 35 points after 28 games and are on course to break their Premier League record of 46 points which they had accrued back in 2016/17.

Andoni Iraola’s young side are showing they are up for the fight and the £15.5 million summer arrival from AZ Alkmaar is proving to be a real bargain.

As reported by The Mirror, Chelsea are set to vie with the Red Devils for the full-back and Bournemouth are expected make a healthy profit for their defender.

“Chelsea are chasing Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, with Mauricio Pochettino ready to overhaul his defence.

Chelsea vs United for Kerkez

“A new man is needed in the position. That has led them to Cherries man Kerkez, though they are battling Manchester United for his signature.”

The former AC Milan youth product has the right profile in terms of age and ability with the player described as being “attack-minded” due to him grabbing five goals and seven assists in his last season in the Eredivisie.

If United do end up getting rid of Malacia and Fernandez, Kerkez would a decent option given his Premier League experience and the fact that the manager loves a full-back who can contribute up front.

It remains to be seen which left back the new regime zero in on in the summer and how much funds are earmarked for this particular position.