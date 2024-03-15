Predicted Man United XI vs Liverpool: Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka return



There could be five stars returning to the Manchester United squad to face Liverpool on Sunday as the injury crisis starts to ease again at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund have all trained this week and should be able to return.

He also noted that Tom Heaton and Mason Mount have also resumed training.

Heaton could well find himself on the bench as it was reported today that Altay Bayindir will miss the match through injury. Andre Onana, of course, will be first choice in goal in any case.

Wan-Bissaka could be thrust right back into the action at right back, allowing Diogo Dalot to switch to left back in the continuing absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have both been deployed in the role as makeshifts but neither looked comfortable, so although there is a risk in rushing Wan-Bissaka back, it could be a gamble Ten Hag is willing to take in a game that could define his entire future at United.

Maguire could also come straight back in to partner Raphael Varane at centre back, but we have a hunch Ten Hag will stick with Lindelof, who is match fit. Jonny Evans is presumably injured as he has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for the forthcoming internationals. Lisandro Martinez is nearing fitness and has been called up for Argentina, but is highly unlikely to take part on Sunday.

In midfield, we expect the same formation of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro behind Bruno Fernandes.

Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are alternatives and Mount might just make the bench.

Hojlund has only been missing for a couple of weeks so will surely come straight back in at centre forward, allowing Marcus Rashford to return to his favoured left wing position and Alejandro Garnacho to play on the right.

Antony and Amad are unlikely alternatives. Anthony Martial is still injured and it is unclear at this stage whether Omari Forson has recovered from a knock.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted starting line-up for Sunday’s 3.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford:



