Radek Vitek wants to play regularly, open to another loan exit in the summer



Manchester United’s goalkeeping department underwent a massive change last summer and more reshuffling is expected moving forward.

David de Gea, a bonafide club legend, was allowed to leave, thus bringing to an end a 12-year stay at the club after numerous high-profile errors in Erik ten Hag’s debut season.

Andre Onana, who had worked with the Dutch manager before during their stint in Ajax, was brought in from Inter Milan while Altay Bayindir came in as reserve keeper.

Academy graduates like Dean Henderson and Matej Kovar both departed the club while Tom Heaton is also desperate to leave and play a few games having been forced to stay on by the manager last summer.

GK revolution

The Turk has only made one appearance this term and he is said to be unhappy with the treatment meted out to him and is considering a summer exit.

Another academy graduate, Radek Vitek, currently shining out on loan at Accrington Stanley in League Two, has now spoken out about his long-term future at the Red Devils.

He has impressed since his loan move in January, keeping three clean sheets in 10 games so far.

The young shot-stopper, in an interview with Czech outlet SPORT, revealed how Onana has helped him with his passing game and mentioned De Gea as in inspiration when he first landed in Manchester.

“Everyone tried to help me, I learned from everyone. David was a great person, easy going, he always had fun with me. It was great when Martin Dúbravka was on loan at United last year, I could talk to someone in my mother tongue.

Another academy shining star

“Onana is excellent in footwork. He always told me not to be afraid to play, even if I make a mistake sometimes. He encouraged me to be self-confident, not to make a big deal out of anything and to move on. Everyone makes mistakes, even the best in the world.”

If the Turkish international and Heaton both depart and United do not strengthen further, a place could open for the Czechia U20 international.

However, waiting for a first team spot to open up could take some time considering Onana’s strong current form and the fact that the management will likely strengthen should one or more keepers depart.

And considering Vitek is playing in League Two currently, there is a good chance that the player might not immediately be ready for the massive step-up.

And the 20-year-old is desperate to play, now that he has experienced professional football, and is even open to another loan exit next summer.

Vitek’s goals

The player seems to have a matured mindset as he claimed that while his dream is to don the No 1 jersey at the 20-time English league champions, he is open to an exit to play more regularly like his compatriot Kovar.

“We’ll see what the possibilities are after this season. I don’t deal with that now and I don’t even want to say what I would or wouldn’t want. And I am open to everything and let things take their course.

“I do not hide that I would like to move again in the summer, we will solve the whole situation with United and my agency Sport Invest. Whether it’s to the third or second English league, or somewhere abroad. I want to settle in men’s football.

“Of course (would love to play for the first team). For whom wouldn’t that be motivation? That’s the ideal scenario, but I just want to do my best. Then we’ll see, there are a lot of great clubs in Europe.”