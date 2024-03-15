Richard Arnold’s compensation package confirmed after leaving Manchester United

Manchester United’s lack of direction at the top of the club has been well publicised over recent years.

INEOS’ arrival to take control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford has only served to highlight United’s shortcomings, with the new minority owners already making major changes.

Richard Arnold is one of the heads that have rolled as he was relieved of his duties recently, but he will check out with a handsome compensation package despite his disastrous stint in the role.

As reported by the BBC, United forked out £5.53 million to sack the Chief Executive whose package was detailed as “compensation for loss of office” in United’s accounts, released earlier this week.

Arnold left the club last November as INEOS were in the latter stages of finalising their stake in the club, with Patrick Stewart taking over the role before the announcement that Omar Berrada will take the post long-term.

Berrada will join the club in the summer after agreeing to leave arch-rivals Manchester City in what is considered to be a major coup for INEOS.

Arnold’s legacy will not be one that’s remembered fondly by United fans, with the 52-year-old failing to deliver after taking over from the much-maligned Ed Woodward.

His handling of the Mason Greenwood saga will perhaps define his time at Old Trafford.

Arnold was originally happy for the forward to reintegrate into the first team fold before fan backlash saw him reverse his decision that left United looking insensitive, at best, to the situation.

Fans were left dismayed at the handling of the events which underlined the lack of connection between the hierarchy at United and the supporters of the club.

This, coupled with continued poor decisions with recruitment has meant United are even further behind the leading lights in the Premier League and the payoff looks an expensive price for the club to pay for more failure in one of the top roles.

United will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes with the arrival of INEOS, who have set about appointing the best in class in these key positions.

No official word has come out on Arnold’s next move but his disastrous stint at Old Trafford may serve as a warning to potential future employers.